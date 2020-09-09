WATCH: Gov. Edwards meets with Secretary of Energy to discuss impacts of Laura on La.'s energy industry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards Wednesday met with United States Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette to discuss the long-term impacts of Hurricane Laura on the energy industry in Louisiana.
Several companies participated in the roundtable including the Port of Lake Charles, SWEPCO, CLECO, Entergy, the Association of Louisiana Electric Coops, Citgo, Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, Phillips 66, Jeff Davis Electric Co-op, Beauregard Electric Cooperative, and the Louisiana Public Service Commission.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.