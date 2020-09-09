Suggestions needed for new Marion County time capsule

MARION COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - It’s a story 106 years in the making.
After unearthing a time capsule last year from the cornerstone of the historic Marion County Courthouse, Judge Leward LaFleur is on a modern-day treasure hunt of sorts.
He wants the community’s help in deciding what to place inside a new time capsule.
“People have suggested currency from 2013, which would mark the 100 year anniversary of the courthouse, football posters from the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl - I can’t even remember when that was,” LaFleur said. “We had a gentleman drop off a 50th wedding anniversary announcement for he and his wife.”
Of course, with the COVID-19 pandemic top of mind for many people, a mask will likely go inside the blazing blue container, which stands just over a foot tall and about five inches wide.
“Things like that which folks themselves think is important, letters from people in the community,” he added. “This is the peoples’ time capsule.”
When the older time capsule was removed last year, a bible, newspapers, currency dating back to the civil war, and letters were discovered.
Marion County residents have until Tuesday, September 15, to recommend items to be placed inside the time capsule.
It will be located inside the newly renovated courthouse later this fall.
