Reward offered in effort to catch ArkLaTex escapee

MANY, La. (KSLA) — A reward now is on the table in an effort to catch an ArkLaTex escapee.
Sabine Parish Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 cash for information that leads to the arrest of 21-year-old Brandon James Corley, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
Corley stands 5′9″ tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has tattoos on his left arm.
He escaped from the Sabine Parish Detention Center on Friday morning.
Sabine Parish authorities say they have a warrant for Corley’s arrest on one count each of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
He originally was arrested on warrants charging him with one count each of simple burglary, theft, theft of a firearm and aggravated flight from an officer.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 256-4511.
