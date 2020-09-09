Parents of Green Oaks football player react to arrests in murder case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Aug. 26, Monique Jackson-Miller woke up to her worst nightmare.
Her son, Minnion Jackson, was killed in a shooting on I-220. His football coach said he ended practice early after hearing gunshots in the area. On Jackson’s way home from practice, police believe two men shot into Jackson’s car.
“I called his phone, he didn’t answer,” she said. “I knew that wasn’t Minnion; Minnion would’ve said something.”
He died at the hospital, after suffering from several gunshot wounds.
Both La’Travion Anderson and Kolby Moore are in police custody, charged with second degree murder. However, Monique said that does not equate to justice.
“I want to know that they catch the killer,” she said. “Did he do it? It’s just a suspect. We just want justice for my son.”
Minnion Jackson’s father, Minnion Miller, said he does not know why someone would kill his son.
“Everything really just senseless,” he said. “I brought my son down here for a reason. I brought him down here to make a name for himself....I brought him here to make an impact. The impacts that I see, he did. I don’t know why they killed him. Maybe it was a mistake, I really don’t know but when it all boils down, my son made a whole impact, not just on his friends at school but the whole city of Shreveport.”
Dozens of community members walked from I-220 to North Market Street on over the weekend in a Stop the Violence march. Organizer Terrance Winn said the violence has to stop.
“We’re tired of all the violence," Winn said on Sunday. "We don’t want to have to worry about our kids - our sons and daughters.”
Monique said the violence in Shreveport has to stop.
“We need prayer back in Shreveport," she said. "We need it. I see young men walking with guns on their side. This is ridiculous.”
His family wore t-shirts in his honor on Wednesday.
