Man injured after multiple people open fire on his home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man has been shot in the chest after a shooting that took place just after 1:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport.
Shreveport police officers responded to the scene after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man in his early twenties suffering from one gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers performed first-aid on the man until Shreveport firefighters arrived and transported the victim to Ochsner LSU hospital. He is currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
Officials say a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows stopped in the middle of Flournoy Lucas Road where 2-3 black males exited the vehicle, approached the driveway while armed and fired multiple rounds at the victim who was sitting on his porch.
Police have no suspects at this time and encourage anyone with information on this incident to call (318) 673-6955 or (318) 673-7300 option #3.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
