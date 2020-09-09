LSU Interim President: 25% capacity likely at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan Wednesday hinted at the likelihood capacity for fans inside Tiger Stadium would be capped at 25%, at least early on in the season.
Governor John Bel Edwards suggested that same number during a briefing this week about statewide efforts to curb coronavirus."I’d agree with that (number)," Galligan said during a virtual meeting with reporters Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Galligan says LSU has been working closely with the governor in determining stadium capacity caps and promised a final decision would be coming “very soon.”
The interim president said there are other important factors to consider including using only cashless transactions at concession stands, limiting the size of crowds entering and exiting the stadium and capacity inside stadium suites.
Galligan said while the initial number might be 25 percent, that number could change as the season progresses and the rate of coronavirus cases changes.
