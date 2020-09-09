LDH launching portal to report COVID-19 cases in schools

“It’s almost there so I would think in the next day or so you’ll see stuff reported on the state dashboard” Dr. Whyte said. “Hopefully that will help people, but people need to remember, that even if you see a positive case in your district or school, if your child was directly affected you would be contacted. They are not going to tell you exactly if it is the teacher or a student in the class. It doesn’t matter who is sick as long as they are those they were in contact with are taken care of and that’s what we are doing. You would want your child to have privacy. You would want yourself or your spouse if they are a teacher or a cafeteria worker to have privacy. Everyone deserves their health privacy just as you would want. That’s why we are not giving out specifics. I think that’s very important.”