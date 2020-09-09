Goodwill Industries to host Voter Registration Week event

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana will assist individuals looking to register to vote.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., during Voters Registration Week - Sept. 14 through Sept. 18, people can stop by the Goodwill Job Center, 800 W. 70th Street and will assist in registering people to vote via the internet.
Those looking to fill out a paper Voter Registration Application form can pick one up at the job center and submit it in the mail.
“We recognize the importance of individuals participating in the process of Democracy, and want to empower our clients, shoppers, staff and the community to exercise their voting rights,” said President and CEO David Tinkis, in a news release. "With this in mind, Goodwill wants to make it easy to help individuals get registered to vote.
For more information, please call the Goodwill Job Center at 318-868-4701.
