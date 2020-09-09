Cold Front stalls and so does the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! The fabled cold front that we began talking about last week that is currently dumping snow in the Rockies and could have given us our first tastes of fall will sadly stall out on the Plains. This means that the high temperatures in the low 90s coupled with more high humidity will not be going anywhere, anytime soon. On top of the toasty temperatures we are expecting a prolonged period of overall dry weather as well. Out in the Atlantic we continue to keep a close eye on both Paulette and Rene, but both currently do no pose any threat to land.