Cold Front stalls and so does the heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! The fabled cold front that we began talking about last week that is currently dumping snow in the Rockies and could have given us our first tastes of fall will sadly stall out on the Plains. This means that the high temperatures in the low 90s coupled with more high humidity will not be going anywhere, anytime soon. On top of the toasty temperatures we are expecting a prolonged period of overall dry weather as well. Out in the Atlantic we continue to keep a close eye on both Paulette and Rene, but both currently do no pose any threat to land.
So as you get ready to the head out the door this morning all you need is a pair of sunglasses and a cold bottle of water as it will be hot and for the most part sunny day for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning will start off in the 70s before rising into the low 90s this afternoon. To the west of Shreveport you can expect more cloud cover and better shower chances. To the east expect more sunshine and heat on the way.
As we move through the rest of the week and your weekend we are now not expecting any real material changes to your weather. While we could see increased rain chances Thursday, but even then that will be marginal. As we move into the weekend expect the heat and humidity to sadly stick around for the region. But if you don’t mind the heat and humidity it should be a relatively sunny and dry weekend for the region.
Our in the tropics it continues to be very active in the Atlantic Basin. Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Depression Rene continue to churn, but not impacts to land are expected as these storms will re-curve out to sea. But we are already tracking another wave that is about to move off the coast of Africa that is likely to develop over the next five days. So this historically active season shows no signs of slowly down.
So I’m sorry to say we are going to have to wait at least another week for a real taste of fall here in the ArkLaTex. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
