Bossier man arrested for Sept. 8 stabbing

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man has been arrested following a stabbing in the 100 block of Yarbrough Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.
Bossier City police identified Harvis Ray White, 38, as the suspect.
Police say White stabbed his girlfriend multiple times during an argument and made threats to harm a child at the residence.
The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.
White was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.
He is booked into the Bossier City jail.
