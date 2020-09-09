Bossier man arrested for Sept. 8 stabbing

By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 11:17 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man has been arrested following a stabbing in the 100 block of Yarbrough Street just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8.

Bossier City police identified Harvis Ray White, 38, as the suspect.

Harvis Ray White, 38, mugshot. (Source: Bossier City Police Dept.)

Police say White stabbed his girlfriend multiple times during an argument and made threats to harm a child at the residence.

The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

White was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He is booked into the Bossier City jail.

