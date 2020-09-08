Woman injured in Mooretown shooting; police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more following a shooting that left one woman injured.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Joe Louis and Kennedy Street in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.
At the scene, police found a car covered in bullet holes.
The woman is expected to survive. Police say that the bullet struck her in the shoulder.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.