Woman injured in Mooretown shooting; police investigating

A woman is injured in a shooting in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood. (Source: Doug Warner)
By Alex Onken | September 8, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:48 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more following a shooting that left one woman injured.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Joe Louis and Kennedy Street in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood.

At the scene, police found a car covered in bullet holes.

The woman is expected to survive. Police say that the bullet struck her in the shoulder.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

