Woman dies about 3 weeks after being shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman died about three weeks after being shot while traveling down Interstate 20.
The family of Tyetyana McLemore told KSLA News 12 that the 21-year-old passed away from her injuries on Labor Day.
McLemore was one of three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting near the Jewella Avenue exit in Shreveport about 10 p.m. Aug. 16.
Also wounded were a man, who has since been released from the hospital, and McLemore’s 12-year-old brother, who was shot in a hand.
The three were traveling west on I-20 when multiple shots were fired at their vehicle.
Investigators have no suspect at this time.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the group’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
