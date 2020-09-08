I-20W shut down, traffic congested after motorcycle wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Westbound Interstate 20 is closed and traffic is backed up after a motorcycle accident near the Hamilton Road exit in Bossier City.
The wreck happened less than an hour ago, with reports of at least one person being injured and taken to the hospital.
Motorists are being diverted off I-20 west near the crash area and are encouraged to find an alternate route if heading that direction.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated with new information on air and online.
