I-20W shut down, traffic congested after motorcycle wreck

Motorists are being detoured at Old Minden Road; authorities suggest taking an alternate route

Motorists are encouraged to find an alternate route if heading that direction. (Source: WALB)
By Daffney Dawson | September 8, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated September 8 at 10:10 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Westbound Interstate 20 is closed and traffic is backed up after a motorcycle accident near the Hamilton Road exit in Bossier City.

Traffic on westbound I-20 was backed up from the accident at Hamilton Road to Airline Drive, LaDOTD reports. Motorists were being diverted at Old Minden Road and were being advised to take an alternate route.
The wreck happened less than an hour ago, with reports of at least one person being injured and taken to the hospital.

Motorists are being diverted off I-20 west near the crash area and are encouraged to find an alternate route if heading that direction.

