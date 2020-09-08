Suspect in Minnion Jackson homicide investigation turns himself in

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that Kolby Moore has surrendered himself to authorities on Monday Night.
Moore, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.
La’Travion Anderson, 20, is also charged with second-degree murder in Jackson’s death. He was taken into custody on Sunday, September, 6.
On Aug. 26, Jackson was killed in a shooting on I-220. He was a student at Green Oaks High School.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.