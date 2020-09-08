Suspect in Minnion Jackson homicide investigation turns himself in

Suspect in Minnion Jackson homicide investigation turns himself in
Kolby Moore, 20 (Source: CPSO)
By Alex Onken | September 8, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 8:55 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that Kolby Moore has surrendered himself to authorities on Monday Night.

Moore, 20, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.

La’Travion Anderson, 20, is also charged with second-degree murder in Jackson’s death. He was taken into custody on Sunday, September, 6.

On Aug. 26, Jackson was killed in a shooting on I-220. He was a student at Green Oaks High School.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Related:

1 arrested in shooting death of Minnion Jackson; second suspect still on the run

Police share updated photos of murder suspect

Stop the Violence March held in honor of Minnion Jackson

I-220 overpass shut down after shooting

Fatal shooting on I-220 Wednesday night

Suspect wanted in shooting that killed Green Oaks player

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.