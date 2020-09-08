SPD: one arrested, another suspect sought in Shreveport homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Homicide Unit, one arrest has been, and one suspect is still sought in connection with the Aug. 26 murder of Michael Coleman, 29, at a west Shreveport apartment complex.
The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West 68th Street at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving calls reporting a shooting. Once there, officers located Coleman and the Shreveport Fire Department transported him to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene and were able to eventually identify the two people they believe to be responsible for Coleman’s murder.
Warrants for one count of second-degree murder were procured on Aug. 30 for both Albert Jones Jr., 20, of the 3400 block of Clarke Street, and Quinterrius Brown, 18, of the 900 block of North Lakewood Drive.
Bond for both suspects was set at $500,000 each.
Jones Jr. was taken into custody by SPD Homicide Investigators on Aug. 30 and was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following an interview.
Detectives say Brown is still on the run and they ask for the public’s help to locate him.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.
