SPD names suspect in fatal stabbing, remains at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has named a man wanted in connection to a stabbing that left one man dead.
Courtney F. Taylor, 34, of Frierson, faces one count of second-degree murder.
The incident took place just before 7 p.m. in the 2300 block of Marion Street at the Lakeside Garden Apartments.
At the scene, a woman told officers that her 46-year-old boyfriend had been stabbed in his chest.
The victim was taken to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Police say attempts to find Taylor have been unsuccessful at this time. He was last seen fleeing the crime scene and traveling north on Carrie Avenue in a gray four-door Infinity sedan with unknown tags.
Taylor’s bond is set at $250,000.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
