1 killed, 3 hurt in fiery collision

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — One person was killed in a fiery traffic accident in Texarkana.
And three more were hurt, one critically, in the wreck that happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on State Line Avenue near East 21st Street.
Police say an SUV and a motorcycle collided, causing the motorcycle to catch fire.
The motorcycle was traveling north on State Line and the SUV was attempting to turn east into Texarkana, Ark., when the accident happened, police Sgt. Rick Cockrell said.
“The male driver of the motorcycle has passed, and his female passenger is in critical condition at this time.”
Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved.
Part of the northbound side of State Line Avenue was closed due to the wreck.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
