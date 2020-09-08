Hot temperatures expected through the weekend

In the tropics, Paulette has formed into a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm and may stay out at sea. This is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical storm Rene. This should become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States. There is also a tropical wave off the coast of the Carolinas that could form in the next couple days. This will likely be just a rain-maker, but nothing too serious. Another wave is forming off the coast of Africa that has a good chance to develop.