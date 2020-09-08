Hot temperatures expected through the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain hot as the cold front is too weak to bring any significant impact. Through the weekend, it will be in the 90s.
This evening will have little to no rain, so it will be dry for the most part. It will still be very warm though. Temperatures will be falling out of the 90s to the 80s. With the humidity, it will still feel like the 90s. Still won’t be a bad evening though.
Overnight, look for a few passing clouds. Many areas will be partly cloudy, while other are about clear. There will not be any rain tonight though. Temperatures will cool to the lower to mid 70s.
Wednesday may also see some rain. Not a whole lot though. I only have a 20% chance for some showers. They will be scattered in the afternoon. It will still not be a bad day. Temperatures will hang around the lower 90s and upper 80s.
Unfortunately, the cold front we talked about last week is not looking likely to reach us. At least when it does, it has lost its punch by then. Therefore, temperatures will not be cooling down any time soon. It will stay near average which is in the low 90s. The humidity will also stick around. So, summer is not over yet. That taste of fall weather will have to wait for now.
Thursday and Friday will both be dry for the most part. I have only a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will still be in the 90s. Much of that is due to the lack of rain and clouds. Therefore, it will be sunny as we end this week.
By this weekend, it will stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There won’t be a big cool down, but maybe one or two degrees. There will be a couple small showers, but most of the viewing area will stay dry. It should not be a bad weekend by any means.
In the tropics, Paulette has formed into a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm and may stay out at sea. This is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical storm Rene. This should become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States. There is also a tropical wave off the coast of the Carolinas that could form in the next couple days. This will likely be just a rain-maker, but nothing too serious. Another wave is forming off the coast of Africa that has a good chance to develop.
Have a great rest of the week!
