Hot, humid, and fairly quiet in the ArkLaTex

Happy Tuesday ArkLaTex! Unfortunately, the front just wont make it too far south so the warmth continues this week with minimal rain chances.
Today will be a beautiful, but hot day. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s all day. There will be a lot of sunshine with limited rain chances. If we do see any rain, it will be on the far southern portion of the ArkLaTex.
Wednesday a few showers are possible but mostly on the lighter note. Only have a 20% chance for some scattered showers in the afternoon. It will still not be a bad day. Temperatures will hang around the lower 90s and upper 80s.
Unfortunately, the cold front we talked about last week is not looking likely to reach us. At least when it does, it has lost its punch by then. Therefore, temperatures will not be cooling down any time soon. It will stay near average which is in the low 90s. The humidity will also stick around. So, summer is not over yet. That taste of fall weather will have to wait for now.
By this weekend, it will stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There won’t be a big cool down, but maybe one or two degrees. There will be a couple small showers, but most of the viewing area will stay dry. It should not be a bad weekend by any means.
In the tropics, Paulette has formed into a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm and may stay out at sea. This is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical depression 18 which will form into Rene. This could become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States. There is also a tropical wave off the coast of the Carolinas that could form in the next couple days. This will likely be just a rain-maker, but nothing too serious.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.