Federal judge to decide how La. elections will be handled in the fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal court judge will hear arguments Tuesday, Sept. 8 that challenge Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s proposed emergency election plan for the state’s Nov. 3 and Dec. 5 elections.
A committee previously approvedArdoin’s emergency election plan, which Governor John Bel Edwards has refused to sign, calling it “woefully inadequate.”
The stalemate means a judge will institute an emergency plan, or Louisiana will hold the presidential election without certain safety precautions.
The plan has to be approved by both houses of the Louisiana Legislature and the governor.
Ardoin previously testified that there is no time left for a compromise, which left the plan for fall elections to be decided by the courts.
The emergency plan proposes that early voting for the Nov. 3 election expand from seven to ten days.
Currently, absentee ballots are limited to people 65 or older, members of the military, overseas voters, people who are hospitalized, and people who will not be in their parish for the election.
There is not a clear plan for those at high risk of contracting COVID-19, according to Edwards. Ardoin’s proposed emergency plan only allows anyone that tests positive between the beginning of early voting to Election Day to use a COVID-related response.
