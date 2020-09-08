COVID-19 testing locations through Sept. 11

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Various organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City area are offering COVID-19 testing locations through Friday, Sept. 11.
Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting the testing at different sites throughout the week. Ochsner will also be giving away 1,000 cloth masks at the testing sites until 11 a.m. or until supplies run out.
Asymptomatic members of the community are encouraged to get tested, find out their COVID-19 status and prevent the illness of others.
Testing will be open to all Louisiana residents from age two and up. Testing at all sites is free, with a valid ID required.
Locations for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: Querbes Park Community Center (3500 Beverly Place Shreveport, LA)
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: Querbes Park Community Center (3500 Beverly Place Shreveport, LA)
- Thursday, Sept. 10: Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center (807 Eatman Street Bossier City, LA)
- Friday, Sept. 11: Stonewall Baptist Church Life Center (807 Eatman Street Bossier City, LA)
Locations and times for LSU Health Shreveport include:
- Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Former STAGE department store parking lot (571 South Main Springhill, LA)
- Thursday, Sept. 10 from 8a.m. to 3p.m.: Galilee Baptist church (1500 Pierre Avenue Shreveport, LA)
