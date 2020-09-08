COVID-19 exposure prompts Tatum to put football on hold for 2 weeks

Tatum ISD (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | September 8, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 3:44 PM

Tatum, Texas (KLTV) - The Tatum Eagle football team will not play again until it starts district on Sept. 25 against Gladewater.

In a press release from Athletic Director and head coach Jason Holman, the district has stopped all football activities due to a “case of exposure to an individual infected with COVID-19″.

All other sports including junior high football will proceed as scheduled. The decision leaves Pittsburg this week and Hughes Springs next week without opponents.

