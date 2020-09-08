Coushatta man arrested for sex crimes against juveniles

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), Doyl Johnson, 66, of Coushatta, was arrested on Aug. 28 for multiple sex crimes against juveniles.
Johnson is charged with 23 counts of pornography involving juveniles and obstruction of justice.
LSP SVU Troopers received information in March of 2020 that Johnson was in possession of inappropriate images.
After starting an investigation, troopers discovered inappropriate images on multiple devices owned by Johnson. Investigators also found out that Johnson had tried to destroy evidence.
LSP SVU obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson and booked him into the Red River Parish Jail.
