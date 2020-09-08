ArkLaTex law enforcement aids in Hurricane Laura recovery

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Hurricane Laura caused great destruction to southwest Louisiana, leaving many communities to pick up the pieces.
When help was requested in the aftermath of the hurricane, Sheriff deputies from Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes answered the call.
Bossier and Caddo deputies assisted the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, while DeSoto deputies helped in Cameron Parish.
“These guys have been going non-stop since the hurricane hit. They need some relief, they need to go check their homes, their families,” said Lieutenant Donna Jackson of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The deputies have been patrolling various businesses and neighborhoods in the area.
“It’s complete devastation,” said Deputy Cody Bailey of the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Bailey said many people lost their homes in the area, including first responders.
While deputies don’t know how long will be in southwest Louisiana, they say they will help as long as they are needed.
“As long as they need help, I’m sure we’ll try to keep chipping in and working with them,” said Deputy Steve Dooley of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.
