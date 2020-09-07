Summer weather sticks around for the ArkLaTex this week

(KSLA) - The heat is not going anywhere, unfortunately for the ArkLaTex. The heat and humidity will stay high all week with no relief just yet.
This evening will be pretty nice. Although it will be warm. Temperatures will slowly cool down to the 80s. There will not be any rain around to ruin any grilling plans for your Labor Day evening. After sunset, it will still be warm and humid though.
Tonight, look for mostly clear conditions with no rain around. So it will be dry as we start the day Tuesday. Temperatures will still be in the lower to mid 70s, so it will be muggy.
Tuesday will be a beautiful, but hot day. Temperatures will heat up to the lower 90s with the humidity sticking around. So, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s all day. There will be a lot of sunshine with limited rain chances. If we do see any rain, it will be on the far southern portion of the ArkLaTex.
Wednesday may also see some rain. Not a whole lot though. I only have a 20% chance for some showers. They will be scattered in the afternoon. It will still not be a bad day. Temperatures will hang around the lower 90s and upper 80s.
Unfortunately, the cold front we talked about last week is not looking likely to reach us. At least when it does, it has lost its punch by then. Therefore, temperatures will not be cooling down any time soon. It will stay near average which is in the low 90s. The humidity will also stick around. So, summer is not over yet. That taste of fall weather will have to wait for now.
By this weekend, it will stay pretty warm with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There won’t be a big cool down, but maybe one or two degrees. There will be a couple small showers, but most of the viewing area will stay dry. It should not be a bad weekend by any means.
In the tropics, Paulette has formed into a tropical storm. This should remain a tropical storm and may stay out at sea. This is no threat to the United States. There is also tropical depression 18 which will form into Rene. This could become a hurricane, but still poses no threat to the United States. There is also a tropical wave off the coast of the Carolinas that could form in the next couple days. This will likely be just a rain-maker, but nothing too serious.
Have a great week!
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.