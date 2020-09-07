Stop the Violence March held in honor of Minnion Jackson

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People across Shreveport made their way to North Market Street at I-220 to march for Minnion Jackson.
On Aug. 26, Jackson was killed in a shooting on I-220. He was a student at Green Oaks High School.
A former Angola State Penitentiary inmate helped organize the event with the goal of honoring Jackson and stopping the violence in the city.
As of today, 43 people have died due to gun violence.
“We’re out here to send a message that we want this violence to stop,” Event organizer Terrance Winn says. “It feel so good to see so many people out here supporting the march.”
The march went from the Brookshire’s Grocery Store on North Market Street to the I-220 on-tamp/exit.
Shreveport Police expressed their condolences to the family of Jackson and then escorted the march.
Once marchers made it to the interstate, people prayed for Jackson and for the violence to stop.
