Schools to reopen Tuesday in storm-damaged Sabine Parish

MANY, La. (KSLA) — All Sabine Parish public schools will reopen Tuesday.
The campuses dismissed early Aug. 26 due to the threat of Hurricane Laura and have remained closed ever since.
Now prekindergarten students through fifth-graders will report Tuesday and continue classes five days a week, according to a Facebook post by the School District.
Sixth-graders through high school seniors will continue to report on their assigned day as outlined in the A/B schedules.
As for online students, the School District says they “... should resume assignments if able. We are aware of power and internet issues due to storm damage. Information will be provided to all Sabine online families this week.”
The School District also advises that:
- Students enrolled just prior to Hurricane Laura should have diagnostic assessments and courses; and,
- Any family whose children plan to return to in-person classes should contact their school this week.
