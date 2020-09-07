Police share updated photos of murder suspect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing updated photos of a murder suspect.
Kolby Moore, 20, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive in Shreveport, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old student-athlete Minnion Jackson, who was a senior at Green Oaks High in Shreveport.
The violent crimes task force released updated photos of Moore on Tuesday.
He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.
Authorities have indicated that Moore could be anywhere from Texas to Georgia.
Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything to call police detectives at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3 or call (318)-673-6955.
Or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.
