Police share updated photos of murder suspect

Authorities have indicated that he could be anywhere from Texas to Georgia

By Curtis Heyen | September 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 6:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are sharing updated photos of a murder suspect.

Kolby Moore, 20, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive in Shreveport, is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old student-athlete Minnion Jackson, who was a senior at Green Oaks High in Shreveport.

The violent crimes task force released updated photos of Moore on Tuesday.

He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities have indicated that Moore could be anywhere from Texas to Georgia.

Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.

Authorities urge anyone who knows anything to call police detectives at (318) 673-7300 and select option 3 or call (318)-673-6955.

Or contact Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app.

