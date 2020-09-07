Man stabbed to death in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead.
Now Shreveport police are investigating who stabbed him.
The call about the city’s latest homicide came in at 6:56 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
First responders were summoned to Marion Street between Portland and Carrie avenues.
The wounded man was taken from Lake Side Gardens Apartments to a hospital, where he died.
Police still have seven units at the scene of the stabbing, dispatch records show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
