Man stabbed to death in Shreveport

The wounded man was taken from the apartment complex to a hospital, where he died

A man died at a hospital after being stabbed at Lake Side Gardens Apartments in Shreveport on the night of Sept. 7.
By Curtis Heyen | September 7, 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead.

Now Shreveport police are investigating who stabbed him.

The call about the city’s latest homicide came in at 6:56 p.m. Monday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

First responders were summoned to Marion Street between Portland and Carrie avenues.

The wounded man was taken from Lake Side Gardens Apartments to a hospital, where he died.

Police still have seven units at the scene of the stabbing, dispatch records show.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

