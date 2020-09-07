Krewe of BOO! cancels 2020 parade and festivities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Krewe of BOO! has announced that they will be canceling their 2020 parade and festivities.
According to the krewe’s website, officials tried to hold off on their decision as long as possible to allow conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic to improve.
Events that have been cancelled include the parade, the Zombie Run and the Monster Mash. All three events were scheduled to happen the weekend of October 24.
The krewe says they are now looking forward to planning their events for 2021.
