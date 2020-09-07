Baton Rouge film maker takes new movie on the road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Aaron Williams is touring his new movie, The Perfect Mate, across the state.
The romantic comedy was originally intended to run in theaters, but plans were halted due to theaters closing for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Williams says his plan to help the movie make a profit has now turned into an opportunity to give families a safe and fun option to enjoy a family night out.
“We have the mask and the gloves and we’re bringing food to the car, so you don’t have to leave your vehicle. So, it’s a very safe and fun experience because people just need a break from all the negativity, and that’s what we have been kind of providing. I don’t care if just one car shows up. If I can just reach one car and bring them happiness, it’s not about the money, it’s about the size of their experience,” said Williams.
Click here to view The Perfect Mate trailer. The following are a list of dates and times tickets are available, which can be purchased here.
- Lighthouse For Jesus Ministries in Abbeville on Friday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 12
- Harvest Time Christian Center Church in Edgar on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19
- Living Faith Christian Center in Baton Rouge on Friday, Sept. 25 and Saturday, Sept. 26
- Gloryland Baptist Church in Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10
- Elevate Church of Baton Rouge on Friday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 17
- Pleasant Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church in Hinesville, GA on Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24
