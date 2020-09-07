1 arrested in shooting death of Minnion Jackson; second suspect still on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Task Force have made an arrest in connection to the death of 17-year-old Minnion Jackson.
Through the weekend, they gathered information from witnesses, as well as receiving a tip through Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers naming 20-year-old La’Travion Anderson as an additional suspect in this murder investigation.
Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Anderson and charge him with one count of Second Degree Murder. He was arrested Sunday night at his residence in the 1000 block of Quail Creek.
Anderson was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
Kolby Moore, 20, is still on the run and avoiding capture.
Shreveport police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers immediately.
On Aug. 26, Jackson was killed in a shooting on I-220. He was a student at Green Oaks High School.
Related
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.