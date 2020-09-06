Two killed in late night wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a major accident just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, at Mansfield Road and Betty Street.
Two cars were traveling south on Mansfield Road when the incident occurred. The collision caused one of the cars to hit a concrete drainage culvert.
Three people were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Two of the occupants were later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The condition of the third occupant is not known at this time.
