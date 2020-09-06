Inmate escapes through damage left by Hurricane Laura

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish inmate took advantage of damage left by Hurricane Laura to make good his escape, authorities say.
Brandon James Corley “... escaped through storm damage that was under repair and is currently on the loose,” says a Facebook post the Sheriff’s Office made at 1:09 p.m. Friday.
The 21-year-old was seen during breakfast that day at the Sabine Parish Detention Center in Many. Sometime later, jailers noticed he was missing.
Warden Berlion Sweet indicated to KSLA News 12 on Sunday evening that the escapee has yet to be apprehended.
Corley stands 5′9″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.
Sabine Parish authorities say they have a warrant for his arrest on one count each of simple escape and simple criminal damage to property.
They urge anyone with any information about Corley to call the Sheriff’s Office at (318) 256-9241.
