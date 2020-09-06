Coroner identifies child who drowned

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has released the name of the child who drowned in west Shreveport.
He is 5-year-old Kayson Bradford.
The child died at 9:44 p.m. Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The accident happened just more than a half hour earlier at a family residence in the 2900 block of Independence Avenue in the city’s Country Club Hills neighborhood, the coroner’s office reports.
An autopsy was ordered through Ochsner LSU Health.
Shreveport police are investigating the drowning.
