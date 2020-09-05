Swan Lake Road lane closure

By Kaitlyn Gibson | September 5, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 10:10 AM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The southbound lane of Swan Lake Road at I-220 will be closed starting Sunday, September 6, at 8 p.m.

The state Department of Transportation and Development says the work is associated with the widening of Swan Lake at the interchange.

Work is expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, September 7.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route using I-220 west to Airline Drive.

Anyone driving through the construction area should do so with caution and look out for workers and equipment.

