Lifeshare makes second plea just this week for blood donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Between a hurricane and a global pandemic - not to mention a steep increase in unemployment - blood donations have taken a hit.
The blood supply has become so low that LifeShare Blood Center sent out an emergency appeal for donors for the first time in over a year.
The first appeal wasn’t enough, so during the same week, they sent a second emergency appeal.
Pointing down at her cell phone during our visit with Stonewall mom Jordan Pate, she showed us photo after photo of her infant daughter Piper.
“This was actually when she started getting sick, and we didn’t know it,” said Pate.
We met Pate inside the headquarters of LifeShare Blood Center, on Linwood Avenue in south Shreveport.
It’s a fitting location, with blood donations playing a critical role in Piper’s life.
Some of those photos showed Piper not long after her birth at just 27-weeks, a full three months early.
Since that day, May 20th, Piper has undergone 9 transfusions.
“With premature births, it’s very common to have several transfusions,” said Pate. “She’s had to have lots of blood, plasma; she’s had platelets.”
Pate says they’ve worried there wouldn’t be enough blood on hand at a moment’s notice for Piper to make it through.
“She may not have been here. There’s been several times that we’ve had to give her transfusions quickly. So, that’s why it’s so important to have it in stock because if we wait we may not have the outcomes that we have when it’s readily available,” said Pate.
Pate tells us each transfusion has been a little different.
“Each time it varies between 6 milliliters to- because you have to think when she was just a pound she didn’t take a whole lot. I think her latest was about 30 milliliters. So, it sounds small. But, when it’s your baby it’s a whole lot. And every little drop really makes a difference,” said Pate.
This blood shortage is not limited to the Shreveport-Bossier area. LifeShare is running on a critically low inventory and isn’t filling many hospital orders with their centers in Alexandria, Beaumont, Baton Rouge, and Texarkana entirely out of some blood types.
Earlier this week, even after LifeShare made an emergency appeal for people to donate blood, there’s been only a muted response.
So, days later, Philip Maxfield with LifeShare says their agency sent out a second emergency request for people to help.
“It’s not pretty. We’re not doing well in collection, and folks need to understand that if we don’t have the blood to give to the hospitals, hospitals have to make some very tough choices,” said Maxfield.
Those tough choices, according to Maxfield, can include everything from rationing blood to the delay of non-essential medical procedures.
Despite the critical need for donors to step forward, fewer people are donating, even as demand increases.
Don’t tell that to 53-year-old Shreveport native James Smith, who, matter-of-factly, told us he’s here because it’s his day off.
“I know the blood levels are low, and that’s the reason why I’m here,” said James.
LifeShare regular donor Richard Smith doesn’t know why donations are down, but he understands the importance of giving blood.
“I’m not sure, but I know more people need to be donating. Yeah, I work in law enforcement, and I see why we need blood every day. I mean, especially in the summertime. There’s more accidents and all, and people just need to get out and give,” said Richard.
As for Jordan Pate, as she stared at one of the dozens of photos of Piper, says she’s just grateful to all those who do donate, as her baby girl gets a foothold on life.
“The smallest feet, what is it, ‘Even the smallest foot leaves the biggest imprint?’ I don’t know. Maybe I made that up,” said Pate.
One thing is for sure, at least according to LifeShare: The number of young donors has dropped dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19.
As for 3-month-old Piper Pate, her mom says they hope to bring her home from the hospital by the end of October.
