Hot Labor Day Weekend

Happy Holiday weekend! Not too hot and not too humid weather will be granted to us this weekend with mostly dry conditions! A great weekend for barbecuing and hitting the pool before pool season ends!
Happy Saturday! Today will be nice day with mostly dry weather. A few showers and isolated storms are possible this afternoon but most areas will remain dry. It’ll still be a warm and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Sunday: Sunday will even better! Sunshine returns along with slightly less humidity and a drier forecast. One issue we’ll have to deal with again will be the heat with highs back in the low 90s.
Labor Day itself on Monday will be another nice day. The problem is that the heat and humidity will be sticking around. There will not be a good chance for rain, so at least it will be dry. It will still be a nice day to take the day off, get outside, and enjoy the weather!
There are still some signs of a cold front coming in by the middle of next week. This will bring up the rain chances as the front passes through, but will also lower the temperatures. So, by the end of next week, temperatures could warm up to only the upper 70s, if not the lower 80s. That along with lower humidity will make next week great for sure!
The computer models over the last couple days have disagreed on this cold front. However, with the most recent update, they do agree on a strong cold front arriving next week! That means that there is a very strong possibility of a major cool down for the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, there is nothing threatening the United States. Tropical depression Omar is moving away from the coast back to the Atlantic. This storm will be gone by this time tomorrow. Then there are now three tropical waves we are watching for development. The first has a 20-30% chance of development. The second has a 40% chance in two days and an 80% chance in five days. This final wave has a 60% in the next five days. We will be your first alert when something develops.
