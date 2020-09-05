Hot Labor Day Weekend

In the tropics, there is nothing threatening the United States. Tropical depression Omar is moving away from the coast back to the Atlantic. This storm will be gone by this time tomorrow. Then there are now three tropical waves we are watching for development. The first has a 20-30% chance of development. The second has a 40% chance in two days and an 80% chance in five days. This final wave has a 60% in the next five days. We will be your first alert when something develops.