Hope police investigating potential murder-suicide

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department is currently investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide.
At around 4:35 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of Moses Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered Kayla Banks, 34, and Ottis Harris, 38, were both deceased.
The investigation is ongoing and is being looked at as a murder-suicide.
If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Hope Police Department at (870) 777-3434.
