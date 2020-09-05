Gov. Edwards meets with Natchitoches leaders to discuss damage from Hurricane Laura

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards visited Natchitoches on Saturday to meet with local leaders about damage caused by Hurricane Laura.
Edwards said they discussed electricity, hurricane-related deaths and FEMA assistance for Natchitoches Parish.
“I’m encouraging all the local governments, the cities, the parishes to make sure they’re delivering whatever assistance their people need now,” Edwards said.
He said the state is striving for a 90-10 match rate by the federal government. Normally, he said, it would match 75-25.
Earlier this week, Natchitoches Parish was one of seven parishes newly added to the eligibility list for FEMA individual assistance. Edwards said the track of Hurricane Laura caused a lot more areas in Louisiana to be impacted.
“It didn’t just do the damage and the devastation down on the coast,” he said. “It was at hurricane strength when it passed through here in Natchitoches and into the Monroe area. We’d never seen that before.”
Business owner Robert Walker said his business went without power for five days.
“We got ice from a distributor and kept it in the cooler to keep them cold for the couple days we had,” he said.
Edwards said the parish should have restored power by Monday.
So far, he said, Hurricane Laura has caused 25 deaths.
