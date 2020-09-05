Boil advisory issued for Fairview-Union Water System

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued for the Fairview-Union Water System in Coushatta, La.
About 1,000 customers are affected.
The boil advisory was issued after the water system experienced a loss of pressure because of a power outage.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.