Suspect wanted in shooting that killed Green Oaks player

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for the man they believe to be responsible for the death of 17 year-old Minnion Jackson.
The Violent Crimes Task Force has a warrant out for Kolby Moore, 20, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive.
Moore is being charged with one count of second-degree murder, with a bond set at $1,000,000.
If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please contact detectives at (318) 673-7300#3 or (318)-673-6955.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000.00 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.
