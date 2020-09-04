Suspect wanted in shooting that killed Green Oaks player

Kolby Moore, 20. (Source: SPD)
By Daffney Dawson | September 4, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 6:59 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are searching for the man they believe to be responsible for the death of 17 year-old Minnion Jackson.

The Violent Crimes Task Force has a warrant out for Kolby Moore, 20, of the 8100 block of Hobbs Drive.

Moore is being charged with one count of second-degree murder, with a bond set at $1,000,000.

If you have any information on Moore’s whereabouts, please contact detectives at (318) 673-7300#3 or (318)-673-6955.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Crimes Stoppers will pay $2,000.00 for information leading to Moore’s arrest.

