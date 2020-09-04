SPD apprehends accused child rapist in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Sex Crime Detectives have apprehended a man charged with the rape of a child under the age of 12.
Detectives launched an investigation into the sexual assault of a child on July 1, after a child disclosed that Antonio Taylor, 45, of the 2500 block of Murray Street, had raped her.
After performing interviews and gathering evidence, detectives were able to get a warrant for Taylor.
He was charged with first-degree rape with a bond set at $250,000.
Just after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 4, the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force, Shreveport PD Warrants Unit and K9 Diesel went to Taylor’s residence in order to arrest him.
Taylor hid in a built-in laundry hamper and refused to surrender. K9 Diesel was sent into the home and took Taylor into custody.
Before being booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his warrant, Taylor was taken to Ochsners LSU Health Hospital where he was treated for a dog bite.
