Office Depot employees arrested after stealing $15,000

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two employees from the Office Depot on Jewella Avenue on Wednesday, September 2.
Nicholas Page and Dakhari Morgan, both 24, were accused of placing orders for delivery and manipulating the store’s computer system to show no charge for the items. They stole a total of $15,000 worth of items from the business.
The items were delivered to a relative of one of the employees and later sold on Ebay.
Both men were booked into Caddo Correctional Center.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.