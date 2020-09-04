Louisiana Film Prize announces finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 2020 Louisiana Film Prize has announced the top 20 finalists who will compete to win a $25,000 grand prize.
The $25,000 prize is said to be the world’s largest cash prize for a narrative short film. The grand prize winner is determined by a combination of audience voting and a panel of judges.
“The Louisiana Film Prize and the winning cash prize has become an ever-growing international draw for burgeoning indie filmmakers around the world. Not even a global pandemic could slow down the enthusiasm and participation for this year’s Film Prize,” said Gregory Kallenberg, Founder and Executive Director of the Film Prize Foundation, in a news release. “This year will be special because people from around the world will be experience this one-of-a-kind event.”
This years event will take place virtually, with viewing and voting taking place online. This will also be the first year the participating films will be open to an international audience.
Qualifiers for the Louisiana Film Prize had to create a short film, ranging from 5-15 minutes, and was fully shot in Louisiana.
In addition to the grand prize, the top five films will be distributed through Shorts International on iTunes and be screened across the country. The Film Prize will also give out grants and $1,000 to the “Best Actor” and “Best Actress” from the films.
The 20 finalists include:
- A CRY FOR HELP
- Director: Steven Esteb
- When a man of color is convicted of a crime he did not commit, his life and death hang in the hands of a woman too afraid to stand for truth.
- AWAY
- Director: Anne Nichols Brown
- Troubled teenager attempts to save his sister from what seems to be an abusive home.
- BAKED POTATO
- Director: Suzanne Racz
- Twin sisters, Helen and Pete, on the eve of their 80th birthday, endure a test to their lifelong bond when a dapper new resident of their retirement village begins to court them both.
- BECKY’S BIG CATCH
- Director: Hannah Dorsett
- After accidentally killing her tennis teammates (R.I.P. Char’s Krewe), Becky decides to try fishing but ends up catching more than she bargained for.
- DOUBLE DATE NIGHT
- Director: Paul Petersen
- Two roommates find the intimate meaning of friendship through the trials and tribulations of preparing a stay-at-home dinner for their dates.
- FIND HER
- Director: Dexter Duran
- A family goes hunting after the daughter to prevent her from revealing a dark secret.
- THE GAZEBO
- Director: Barry Larsen
- To protect the memory of her late husband, Nina George will stop at nothing. She’s a tough nut to crack but she finds an unexpected partner in crime and confidant when she enlists the help of local n’ere-do-well Charley.
- GREEN’S ALLEY
- Director: Abigail Kruger
- In a complicated moment we can forget about those most vulnerable… those we deem unfit. In these times we may also find ourselves escaping with a wild circus of imagination and color.
- IMMINENT
- Director: Topher Simon
- A hardworking, everyday man is startled by an unknown, imminent threat that stands between him and his family.
- IN(APP)LICABLE
- Director: Cam Owen
- After moving from small-town Louisiana to New Orleans, Ted navigates the city through a dating app.
- MORIAH
- Director: Nathan Tape
- In the 70′s in the Deep South, an estranged son is violently reunited with his father against his will. Sometimes we all need a little Mercy.
- MS. BLUE
- Director: Mary McDade Castille
- Ms. Blue, a charismatic elderly woman spends her days sitting on her porch and talking to those that pass by. Some bring pleasantries, others bad memories.
- NICE TO MEET YOU
- Director: Michael Landry
- When a recently separated couple meet up at their favorite bar, the reunion awakens feelings of bitterness and love.
- RONNIE
- Director: Justin Lacalamita
- Planned obsolescence is the way of life.
- STRANGERS IN A STALL
- Director: Hattie Haggard Gobble
- With the neighboring help from their fellow stallmates, three distinct women try to overcome their unfortunate, yet somehow predictable, circumstances in the women’s restaurant bathroom.
- STUCK IN THE MIDDLE
- Director: Eva Contis
- When a mother witnesses the racial bullying of her son, she confronts the apathetic principal.
- THREE MILE HELL
- Director: Jeremy Enis
- A haunted man is forced to face the consequences of his troubled past. He will have to walk the Three Mile Hell once again – this time to set things right.
- UNTITED POST-BABY PROJECT
- Director: Lorna Street Dopson
- A young woman struggles to adjust to motherhood.
- VALUE INN
- Director: Ken Burton
- A young woman dealing with alcoholism and the loss of her fiancé seeks forgiveness and redemption from his mother in his hometown.
- VOUÈE
- Director: Christine Chen
- A man makes a choice to accept his fate and sacrifice in the name of love.
Tickets to the Louisiana Film Prize are now available on their website.
