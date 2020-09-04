Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Good Friday Morning ArkLaTex! Welcome to the start of your Labor Day Weekend! Today, a few showers possible this morning. Otherwise, a calm and cool start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. By the afternoon a few isolated showers and storms are possible across the ArkLaTex so keep the umbrella handy.
By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 80s with humidity to make it feel more like the low to mid 90s, but it’s not bad considering where it could be. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will persist tomorrow with winds out of the northeast 5-10mph.
We’ll finish out the evening with more temperatures in the 80s and mostly dry skies.
This weekend, your Saturday and Sunday are looking fairly great. Rain chances on Saturday are around 10% or less and non existent for Sunday. We’ll see more sunshine and humidity, but highs wont be too bad and will get into the upper 80s and low 90s.
Labor Day: continuing the holiday, it will be a great pool day! That’s because Highs are back in the low 90s with our famous humidity. Rain chances are low but not zero.
Good news: if you’re tired of the heat, it looks like we may be in for some relief by the middle of next week. Temperatures will fall to the low 80s! Just a little hint that fall weather will be here before we know it!
Tropics: we’re watching a few disturbances in the tropics but not any of concern to the US at the moment. Nana and Omar have weakened to remnants of low pressure.
Have a great Holiday Weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
