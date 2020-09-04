Hot, but dry this Labor Day weekend

(KSLA) - This weekend will continue to have heat and some humidity, but it will not be a bad weekend by any means. There will not be much rain around to ruin any barbecue plans.
This evening will have no rain around. It will be dry as we kick off the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be a little warmer than the last few days, but still not too hot. It will be around 90 degrees before sunset cooling to the mid 80s afterwards. It should be a nice weekend.
Although a couple small showers are possible overnight, most of the ArkLaTex will be dry. I only have a 20% chance for a couple brief showers. Temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s.
This Labor Day weekend will be pretty nice! Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will heat up to the lower 90s. So, it will still be hot. The good news is that Sunday should have lower humidity. Some more good news is that I do not expect much rain this weekend. Our best chance for a few evening showers will be on Saturday. If you’re planning anything outdoor, such as grilling, Sunday will be the better day to do so.
Labor Day itself on Monday will be another nice day. The problem is that the heat and humidity will be sticking around. There will not be a good chance for rain, so at least it will be dry. It will still be a nice day to take the day off, get outside, and enjoy the weather!
There are still some signs of a cold front coming in by the middle of next week. This will bring up the rain chances as the front passes through, but will also lower the temperatures. So, by the end of next week, temperatures could warm up to only the upper 70s, if not the lower 80s. That along with lower humidity will make next week great for sure!
The computer models over the last couple days have disagreed on this cold front. However, with the most recent update, they do agree on a strong cold front arriving next week! That means that there is a very strong possibility of a major cool down for the ArkLaTex.
In the tropics, there is nothing threatening the United States. Tropical depression Omar is moving away from the coast back to the Atlantic. This storm will be gone by this time tomorrow. Then there are now three tropical waves we are watching for development. The first has a 20-30% chance of development. The second has a 40% chance in two days and an 80% chance in five days. This final wave has a 60% in the next five days. We will be your first alert when something develops.
Have a great weekend!
