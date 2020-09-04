Gunfire breaks out at Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - No one was injured in an early morning incident at a Shreveport gas station on Friday.
Officers got the call just before 1 a.m. to the 200 block of East 70th Street to the RaceWay gas station.
Upon arrival, police made contact with a man who told them he saw someone leave in a white car. One of the people in the car got out and shot at him.
The man’s vehicle and the gas station was struck by gunfire.
While attempting to avoid the gunfire, the victim injured his knee.
The incident remains under investigation by Shreveport police.
