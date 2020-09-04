Driver gets 40 years for running down her romantic rival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana woman has been ordered to serve 40 years in prison at hard labor for killing a romantic rival by running her down with an SUV then fleeing the scene.
That’s the sentence Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. handed down after 22-year-old Shameka Dollzetta Ellis pleaded guilty to manslaughter, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
The Shreveport woman had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 28 on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Lou’Quandelyn Jaleece Hargrove.
Hargrove, a resident of the Webster Parish city of Minden who would have turned 23 this Friday, and Ellis were dating the same man.
The two women had an altercation during the lunch hour July 16, 2019, on Southern Avenue at Dudley Drive in Shreveport.
Hargrove was struck by and pinned under a Ford Expedition that ran into the front door of a building about a block from where the fight occurred.
The driver, whom police later identified as Ellis, fled “... and she was carrying a small child with her,” police said.
They found Ellis near Fairfield Avenue at Elmwood Street, less than a half-mile east of where Hargrove was killed.
Ellis had a toddler with her when police caught up with her in the 900 block of Elmwood.
Ellis was in court for a hearing in advance of her trial when she and her attorney offered her guilty plea, the district attorney’s office reports.
Hargrove’s family was in court and agreed with both the plea and the sentence, according to the district attorney’s office.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.