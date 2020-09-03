Werner Park shooting victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the Warner Park shooting victim to be Vandrick D. Williams, 41.
Williams was found shot several times in the early morning of Tuesday, Sept. 1, in the back yard of a home in the 3400 block of Clarke Boulevard.
He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison and was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health for an autopsy.
This incident is still currently under investigation by SPD.
